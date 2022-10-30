Annamalai doing immature politics: DMK

CHENNAI: DMK spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday said that the state BJP President K Annamalai is involved in "cheap and immature politics."

Addressing the media, in Anna Arivalayam, Rajiv Gandhi said, "Annamalai questions the silence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case. Can we question why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent about the case even after three days of transferring the case to NIA. The Chief Minister ordered the top police officials to visit the spot immediately after the blast and was following the case and no leader had to speak anything about the incident. It shows that Annamalai just to sustain the party is doing immature politics."

He also accused Annamalai of carrying out a media trail even before the investigation was completed and added that Annamalai is in a state of depression. "Annamalai who is in a depressed state rebuked media persons two days back and today (on Sunday) he has cited the religion of the policemen and rebuked them. After two days he might even rebuke judges. Just because clearing IPS he thinks that he is a learned person but he is not fit for the post of BJP state president. He might be suited well for the students wing or youth wing of BJP, " said Rajiv Gandhi.