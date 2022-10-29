TamilNadu

Don’t give Annamalai undue attention: Thirumurugan Gandhi

He also condemned TN BJP chief Annamalai for referring to the Tamil Nadu media as animals.
Law students protest near Parandur toll plaza in Chengalpattu on Friday.
Law students protest near Parandur toll plaza in Chengalpattu on Friday.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUVALLUR: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s opinions are not relevant to the state and the media should stop giving him undue importance, said May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi.

Speaking at a protest organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Young Lawyers Association near Paranur toll booth in Chengalpattu, he condemned the state government for turning a blind eye to the recent attack on Tamil law students in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the TN government should take cognizance of the attack and hold talks with the AP government about the same. Gandhi said that if the state does not provide a solution to the safety of law students soon protests across the city will continue.

He also condemned TN BJP chief Annamalai for referring to the Tamil Nadu media as animals. “The media people do not bother inviting people who have a commitment towards the society and instead always give undue importance to people like Annamalai. This should change,” he said. Gandhi also said that the government should remove the expired tolls and reduce the toll charges. More than 100 protesters raised slogans and protested against the Tamil Nadu government demanding action on the attack of law students in AP.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

BJP
andhra pradesh
Chengalpattu
Protesters
State government
Annamalai
TN BJP Chief annamalai
BJP chief
Thirumurugan Gandhi
Tamil Nadu BJP chief
May 17 Movement coordinator
Annamalai’s opinions
Tamil Nadu Young Lawyers Association
Tamil law students
Tamil Nadu media

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in