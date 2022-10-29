Don’t give Annamalai undue attention: Thirumurugan Gandhi

TIRUVALLUR: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s opinions are not relevant to the state and the media should stop giving him undue importance, said May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi.

Speaking at a protest organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Young Lawyers Association near Paranur toll booth in Chengalpattu, he condemned the state government for turning a blind eye to the recent attack on Tamil law students in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the TN government should take cognizance of the attack and hold talks with the AP government about the same. Gandhi said that if the state does not provide a solution to the safety of law students soon protests across the city will continue.

He also condemned TN BJP chief Annamalai for referring to the Tamil Nadu media as animals. “The media people do not bother inviting people who have a commitment towards the society and instead always give undue importance to people like Annamalai. This should change,” he said. Gandhi also said that the government should remove the expired tolls and reduce the toll charges. More than 100 protesters raised slogans and protested against the Tamil Nadu government demanding action on the attack of law students in AP.