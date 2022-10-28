Stalin asks MEA to secure fishermen’s release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked the Union External Affairs Ministry to take urgent steps to secure the release of fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy a few days ago.

Drawing the attention of Union Minister S Jaisankar to the apprehension of seven Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their mechanised fishing boat bearing Registration Number IND-TN-10-MM-365 on October 27 by the Sri Lankan navy, he said, “I would like to reiterate my earlier suggestion that strong and coordinated steps be initiated to ensure that Indian fishermen do not face constant threats from across the bay. I also request that necessary steps may be taken urgently to secure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats.”

The infringement of the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area is a continuous threat to the safety of Indian fishermen, he added, pointing out that about 98 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are under the custody of Sri Lanka and it has affected the livelihoods of the poor fishermen. The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen, the Chief Minister said.