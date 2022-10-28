42 new cases in Chennai take Tamil Nadu’s Covid tally to 166

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 166 new Covid cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,91,571.

New cases in Chennai dropped further to 42, while 15 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, other districts reported less than 10 new cases.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.9% after 2,114 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 4.9 was reported in Tiruvarur.