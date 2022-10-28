42 new cases in Chennai take Tamil Nadu’s Covid tally to 166

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 166 new Covid cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,91,571.
New cases in Chennai dropped further to 42, while 15 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, other districts reported less than 10 new cases.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.9% after 2,114 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 4.9 was reported in Tiruvarur.
The number of active cases in the State stood at 4,115 with the highest in Chennai – 713 active cases. A total of 380 more people were discharged across the State.
Total recoveries from Covid has crossed 35.51 lakh. No new Covid-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,048.
