Ma Su launches tele-mental health services helpline in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the special tele-mental healthcare services helpline- 14416 for mental health services, that will work alongside 104 medical helpline in the State on Thursday, as part of Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative of Union Health Ministry.

The Health Minister also released a guidebook for mental health counsellors and launched the helpline by addressing the first call of the mental health service helpline. He said that the helpline aims to provide free tele-mental health services and deliver quality mental health services easily and make it more accessible round the clock.

Through the helpline, mental health services will be provided including video consultations with mental health professionals and guidance on ongoing treatment will be given. This service will be implemented with the help of advanced technology to make mental health services reachable to people in remote areas.

Psychiatric counseling is provided by psychiatrists and psychologists and the project has been launched at an estimated cost of Rs 2.06 crore and all primary health centers, government hospitals and medical college hospitals will be linked to the scheme to provide integrated psychiatric services.

The Health Minister inspected the training given to students under the Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI), he said that students are being trained in physical fitness and sports under the scheme by police officers and experts.

Currently, 'Mental Health Welfare Forums' are present in all government hospitals and mental health services for school and college students is given through them. He said that mental health counseling was provided to the students who appeared in NEET and 1.45 lakh students were given counselling, while 564 students who require continuing special care have been identified and additional mental health counselling and guidance is being provided through District Mental Health Authority.