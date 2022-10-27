Covid: Only two districts have cases in two digits

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 179 fresh cases of Covid, including one imported case from the US on Thursday, taking the total number of infection cases so far in the State to 35,91,405.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 44, while 16 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.

Other districts reported less than 10 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 2 per cent after 9,219 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.