Covid: Only two districts have cases in two digits

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 179 fresh cases of Covid, including one imported case from the US on Thursday, taking the total number of infection cases so far in the State to 35,91,405.
The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 44, while 16 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.
Other districts reported less than 10 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 2 per cent after 9,219 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 4.1 per cent was reported in Krishnagiri. Meanwhile, the active cases of the pandemic virus in the State stood at 2,328, with the highest number of active cases in Chennai which has 891 active cases.
A total of 384 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from the virus to 35,51,029. With no more deaths due to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.
