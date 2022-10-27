30 booked, 6 held from villages near Kalasapakkam after groups clash

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Cases were registered against 30 persons while six were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups in a village near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday night.

The genesis of the clash dates back to the Pongal celebrations at Adhamangalam Pudur village when two groups clashed over the bull run. This lead to clashes after which cases were registered and many arrested.

Again on Deepavali when residents of Adhamangalam Pudur were bursting crackers, some locals of Gengavaram village came there in a two-wheeler resulting in arguments between both groups ending in each attacking the other with sticks and stones.

The injured were admitted to the Tiruvannamalai GMCH. Police reinforcements were rushed when Gengavaram locals staged a road roko at midnight.