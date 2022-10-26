Gang murders youth in Mettur GH premises

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old youth was murdered by slitting of throat in Mettur Government Hospital premises on Monday night.

Police said Ragu alias Ragunathan, a painter from Thottilpatti near Mettur had gone to the hospital to get treated for his injuries sustained in a clash with one Vellaiyan due to previous enmity.

“Arrangements were underway to treat him, when a gang followed him into the hospital. They grabbed his hands and slit his throat in full public view,” police said.

Police said Ragunathan succumbed to injuries on the spot. On receiving information, a police team from Mettur station rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

Police have picked up three persons identified as Vellaiyan alias Maari Gounder (37), Murthy (36) and Prakash (30) from Mettur in connection with the murder and further inquiries are on.

“Both Vellaiyan and Ragunathan had clashed with each other over some issue on Monday evening,” police said. The deceased person is survived by his wife and two girl children.