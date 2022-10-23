Governor, AIADMK leaders extend Deepavali greetings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders of various political parties have extended Deepavali greetings to the people of the state

Governor, in a statement, said the ‘festival of lights’ marks the victory of good over evil.

“The festival inspires us to illuminate our hearts with wisdom, compassion, and optimism. Let's celebrate the festival together as one family and share the happiness with our loved ones."

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, extended Deepavali wishes to the people of the state and said that festival of light would pave the way for the party to end the evil forces and its arrogance and bring back the AIADMK regime to power.

Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam extended Deepavali festival wishes to the people of the state. The day has been celebrated to mark the destruction of evil elements and the flournishment of goodness. “On this occasion, I wish peace and love to flourish. And I wish everyone to give up their difference of opinion,” said OPS in a statement.