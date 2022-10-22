Opposition to Guv could turn into a raging inferno: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has offered a “reality check” to Governor R N Ravi and said that the opposition against him could turn from small sparks into a raging inferno.

Referring to a recent rendezvous between the Governor and Indian high commissioners/ambassadors to various countries at the Raj Bhavan here during which Ravi has reportedly criticized the “Dravidian Model” of the incumbent state government, DMK party organ ‘Murasoli’ on Saturday said, “The state government does not provide salary, palace, security and aids to the governor to campaign against the incumbent government. Some governors have started engaging in all acts beyond the duty mandated for them in the Constitution.”

Referring to the backlash Ravi faced in the state for his interpretation of Thirukkural recently, the Murasoli article penned in the ghost name Silanthi (spider) said, “The opposition raised to Governor Ravi in various corners of the state might appear to be small sparks. No one can guarantee that such sparks against the Governor would not turn into a raging inferno. The governor should realize it.”

“This is not a warning, but a reality check, ” the DMK mouthpiece, taking strong exception to Ravi’s abomination of the Dravidian model when the high commissioners/ambassadors expressed satisfaction at his state being one of the developed states in the country. Instead of taking pride over the state he was governor of, he has disavowed Dravidian principles, ” said the DMK article penned allegedly by its former editor Murasoli Selvam, who is also a close relative of Chief Minister MK Stalin.