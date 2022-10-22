TamilNadu

Ministers at that time responsible for Jaya's death: Kovai Selvaraj

He added, "Why did Apollo Hospitals fail to adhere to the food protocol?" Was the sweet served to Jayalalithaa deliberately?."
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokesperson Kovai K Selvaraj on Saturday criticised the ministers at the time for failing to provide proper treatment to former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and called them "public criminals".

"If J Jayalalithaa had been operated upon by arranging a special flight with the Prime Minister on that day, she would have been alive for another 10 to 15 years. All the ministers of the day who did not do all this were criminals. Not a single person has acted with the intention of protecting J Jayalalitha," he said to the reporters.

He added, "Why did Apollo Hospitals fail to adhere to the food protocol?" Was the sweet served to Jayalalithaa deliberately?."

