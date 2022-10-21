TamilNadu

Thoothukudi firing: 3 cops suspended, officials’ explanation sought

All three officials worked in Thoothukudi at the time of firing.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Friday placed three police constables under suspnesion while three officials attached to the Revenue department such as then Deputy Tahsildar Sekar, then Divisional Excise Officer Chandran and then Zonal Deputy Tasildar Kannan, were asked for an explanation for issuing firing orders for police during the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018.

All three officials worked in Thoothukudi at the time of firing. The commission report recommended the State government to take departmental action against the three officials.

As directed, notice has been issued under 17 B of Tamil Nadu government servant's conduct rules by the district administration and if their explanation is unsatisfactory suspension will be initiated against them.

