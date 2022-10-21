Stalin inaugurates 3 hostel buildings, a library for Madurai GMCH

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated three hostel buildings and a library constructed in Madurai Government College Hospital at the cost of Rs 48 crore. The first hostel with ground and three floors was constructed to accommodate 288 Post Graduate men.
The hostel has 144 rooms and was constructed at the cost of Rs 12.27 crore. The second hostel with ground and three floors was constructed to accommodate 174 Under Graduate men. The hostel has 174 rooms and was constructed at the cost of Rs 8.6 crore. The first wing of the third hostel to accommodate 204 women with 68 rooms was constructed at the cost of Rs 9.38 crore. The first wing has 68 rooms. The second wing of the third hostel to accommodate 132 women with 44 rooms was constructed at the cost of Rs 9.12 crore. Apart from them, a library building constructed at an area of 4,000 sq m with ground and three floors was constructed at the cost of Rs 8.62 crore.
