Cameras mandatory in school vehicles, TN govt orders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has mandated that school buses should be equipped with front and rear cameras and sensors at the back of the vehicle.
The government has made it necessary for all school buses to have cameras and sensors installed in order to prevent students from getting into accidents.
The Home Secretary subsequently released a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act on June 29. An order in this regard was also issued with government sanction and now the order has been released in the decree.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android