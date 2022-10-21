TamilNadu

Cameras mandatory in school vehicles, TN govt orders

The government has made it necessary for all school buses to have cameras and sensors installed in order to prevent students from getting into accidents.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has mandated that school buses should be equipped with front and rear cameras and sensors at the back of the vehicle.

Representative image
Massive hike in penalties for road violations in TN: 10 points

The Home Secretary subsequently released a draft amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act on June 29. An order in this regard was also issued with government sanction and now the order has been released in the decree.

students
Tamil Nadu Government
Cameras
School Buses
Sensors
Motor Vehicles Act
School vehicles

