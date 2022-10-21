Boy falls through emergency exit from school bus, injured

CHENNAI: A student traveling in a private school vehicle fell through an emergency door on Friday. The injured boy was taken to the hospital immediately.
The student was reportedly going home on the bus after school. When the bus was passing near Kollur, the exit suddenly opened and the student fell through it and got injured.
As the school administration did not respond properly, the parents lodged a complaint with the police. More details awaited.
