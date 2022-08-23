TN to consider appeal to reduce charges in proposed power tariff hike

COIMBATORE: The appeal from MSMEs across Tamil Nadu to reduce the demand and fixed charges in the proposed power tariff hike will be taken up for consideration, state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing security arrangements for Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit on Wednesday here, Senthil Balaji said the government was forced to increase the power tariffs in view of the mounting debt of the state power utility and high interest to be paid for loans taken by the electricity department.

The MSMEs in the state had petitioned the government to take steps to reduce the demand and fixed charges and the electricity department will consider the matter in one or two days following which it would be forwarded to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), the minister said.

The state government had last month announced a hike in power tariff for consumers.

The function to be attended by CM Stalin in the city will see welfare measures distributed to more than 1.07 lakh beneficiaries, he said.