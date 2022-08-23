TN cabinet to meet on August 30, to discuss key issues

CHENNAI: To discuss the Arumugasamy commission report, the State cabinet is set to meet on August 30.

"The cabinet will meet at 11 am on August 30 to discuss the Arumugasamy Commission report which is about to be tabled on Saturday. Along with the report, issues such as legislation to ban online gaming and the status of investments in the State will be discussed,” said sources in the Secretariat.

Sources also said that there will be discussions on the vice-chancellors meeting to be held on the same day of the cabinet meeting in which the State education policy is about to be discussed.