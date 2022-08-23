TamilNadu

Teachers, students should sign in Tamil: School Edu Department

When writing students' names in attendance registers, headmasters are instructed to write their initials in Tamil.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has ordered that teachers and students should put their signatures in Tamil and students are only permitted to write their initials in Tamil.

When writing students' names in attendance registers, headmasters are instructed to write their initials in Tamil. Similarly, it has been mandated that all Principal Education Officers to maintain the names in Tamil in all records. Referring to the Tamil Nadu Government decree, the Education Commissioner issued a directive.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Teachers
School Students
School Education Department
Tamil Nadu Government
Signatures in Tamil
Education Commissioner

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in