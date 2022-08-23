Teachers, students should sign in Tamil: School Edu Department

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has ordered that teachers and students should put their signatures in Tamil and students are only permitted to write their initials in Tamil.
When writing students' names in attendance registers, headmasters are instructed to write their initials in Tamil. Similarly, it has been mandated that all Principal Education Officers to maintain the names in Tamil in all records. Referring to the Tamil Nadu Government decree, the Education Commissioner issued a directive.
