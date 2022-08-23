TamilNadu

New COVID cases continue to drop in city, across TN

TN’s overall test positivity rate was 2.8% after 19,938 samples were tested. Erode had the highest TPR of 7.7%. Active cases in the State stood at 5,732.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 560 new cases of COVID-19, including a case from Bihar on Monday. Total number of cases reached 35,64,473. Chennai recorded 83 new cases, Coimbatore 81, Chengalpattu 44 and Erode 40 cases.

