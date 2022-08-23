New COVID cases continue to drop in city, across TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 560 new cases of COVID-19, including a case from Bihar on Monday. Total number of cases reached 35,64,473. Chennai recorded 83 new cases, Coimbatore 81, Chengalpattu 44 and Erode 40 cases.
TN’s overall test positivity rate was 2.8% after 19,938 samples were tested. Erode had the highest TPR of 7.7%. Active cases in the State stood at 5,732. City reported the highest with 2,289 active cases. A total of 670 were discharged across the State, taking total recoveries to 35,21 lakh. Death toll stood at 38,033.
