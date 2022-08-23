CPI welcomes Madras HC order on archakas appointment

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan welcomed the Madras High Court order on the archakas appointment as it would ensure social justice in line with the equal opportunities as emphasised in the constitution.

In a statement, he said that the State enacted rules in 2020 for the appointment of archakas, and odhuvars.

“Opposing these rules, Sivacharyas again appealed to the High Court that the trustees should appoint the priests and that only those belonging to one sect were eligible to become priests. The bench led by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, which heard the case, has ordered that the rules made by the Tamil Nadu government in 2020 regarding the appointment of temple workers such as priests and odhuvars, etc will apply and the executive officers of the HR and CE Department are authorized to appoint temple workers, including the priest,” he said.