Stalin to visit Coimbatore for 3 days, back to Chennai on Friday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to visit Coimbatore for three days, starting from Wednesday till Friday. During his three-day tour to the western region, the Chief Minister will participate in government functions where welfare measures are distributed to the public, attend party functions and participate in the 75th year function of PSG College in Coimbatore. He will start from Chennai on Tuesday evening and will return on Friday night. Stalin will participate in functions in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Gobichettipalayam, Erode, Perundurai, Kallipatti, Makkinampatti and Achipatti.