Stalin presents Kalaignar Semmozhi awards to Tamil scholars

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented the Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi awards to two Tamil scholars. Luic Xavier, the Tamil scholar from France was awarded the Kalaignar Semmozhi award for the year 2022, but the awardee was absent.

The Kalaignar Semmozhi awards were presented for three years, from 2020 to 2022. M Rajendiran, former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University, was presented the award for 2020 and K Nedunchezhiyan, a Tamil scholar and former professor in Tamil University and Bharathidasan university was presented the award for 2021.