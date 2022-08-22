Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Nagai fishermen, seize trawler

NAGAPATTINAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday arrested 10 Indian fishermen and confiscated their mechanised fishing trawler on charges of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and indulging in unlawful poaching in their territorial waters. State Fisheries Department officials said, the fishermen hailing from Akkaraipettai coastal hamlet in Nagapattinam were detained, when they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Mullaitivu. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy in its official website claimed that they have conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in Island waters. The operation led to the seizure of an Indian trawler with 10 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear. The arrested fishermen along with trawler were taken to Trincomalee harbour and will be handed over to the Fisheries Department officials there for onward legal action, it said.