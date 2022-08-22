Restrain private nurseries from selling invasive plant species: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to issue a notification banning all private nurseries from selling all the invasive species of plants in the State.

The special bench for forest cases comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the directions on hearing a batch of petitions filed for the eradication of invasive species like Prosopis Juliflora, Lantana, and Senna Spectabilis.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted a counter affidavit to appraise the court about the action taken for removing the invasive species.

When the AAG informed the court that the government had removed 506 hectares of invasive species out of the identified 700 hectares, the judges noted that every time the government is filing some counter affidavits and said that it needs to take a decision for the removal.

Justice N Sathish Kumar pointed out that the government’s Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited is ready to remove the lantana free of cost and why not the government had taken any decision on it.

The judges also observed that when it comes to Senna Spectabilis, the government is removing some parts where tourists used to visit and not even cutting down a branch of invasive species inside the forest.

“ The recent man-animal conflicts are only due to this disorder that prevails in the forests. The government should issue a notification directing all the private nurseries not to sell any kind of invasive species in the state, ” the judges observed.

The court also made it clear that the government should take steps to stop growing the Eucalyptus trees in the State.

As the AAG submitted that he would file a counter in two weeks regarding the final decision, the judges adjourned the matter to September 5.