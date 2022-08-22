Built in 1924, Madura Water Works in state of neglect

MADURAI: Much to their amazement, people marvel at the edifice named as ‘Madura Water Works 1924’ and are excited to take a look at what things are left inside the locked building. Tall trees that surround it provide a serene and peaceful atmosphere to hang out.

Some of the residents at Kochadai, which lies on the banks of the Vaigai river and a major source of water supply to the city, said the British era building, with just two years left to mark its centenary, once functioned as a water pumping station.

Large amounts of water drawn from the Vaigai dam in Theni were treated before supplying through to various destinations in Madurai.

The building housed precious pumping machines, electric transformers and if it was opened to the public, many would learn lots of other invaluable facts along the way.

However, it remains closed for nearly 10 to 15 years and nowadays the premises have turned into a haven for anti-social elements.