BJP-ruled states too oppose Electricity Bill: Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Monday said there is opposition to the Electricity (Amendment) Bill even in BJP ruled states.

On the issue of pending dues of Rs 70 crore by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, Balaji said the Centre puts curbs if Tamil Nadu fails to give the money.

“Similarly, the Union government has several pending dues in various departments. How should this be considered?,” he said, adding that there is opposition to the Electricity Amendment Bill not only in Tamil Nadu, but even in BJP ruled states.

Senthilbalaji also said that there is no point in replying to questions raised by BJP state president K Annamalai as he never understands an issue. He was earlier overseeing the arrangements for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to Coimbatore.