Tight vigil along Kerala border to control tomato fever: Ma Su

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday met the media in Vellore and said, "Surveillance has been intensified at Kerala state borders to control tomato fever."
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu health department has increased its vigil on all check posts bordering Kerala after the State reported spread of tomato fever among children.

According to reports India has recorded over 82 tomato flu cases so far. The Kerala health department has been closely monitoring the situation as the disease affects children below the age of five. All 82 cases of tomato fever were reported in Kollam city.

