Octogenarian held under Pocso Act in Ariyalur
TIRUCHY: An octogenarian was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old mentally unstable girl in Ariyalur on Saturday.
It is said, while the girl was at her house alone, Sundaram (81), a neighbour approached her and sexually abused her.
When the parents returned home, they were shocked to see the girl in a state of shock.
Based on their complaint, Jayankondam All Women Police registered a case against Sundaram under various sections including the Pocso Act.
Subsequently, Inspector Sumathi, who was investigating the case, arrested the senior citizen and lodged him in the prison.
