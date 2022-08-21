Octogenarian held under Pocso Act in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: An octogenarian was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old mentally unstable girl in Ariyalur on Saturday.

It is said, while the girl was at her house alone, Sundaram (81), a neighbour approached her and sexually abused her.

When the parents returned home, they were shocked to see the girl in a state of shock.

Based on their complaint, Jayankondam All Women Police registered a case against Sundaram under various sections including the Pocso Act.

Subsequently, Inspector Sumathi, who was investigating the case, arrested the senior citizen and lodged him in the prison.