Milk society president post rescinded
TIRUVANNAMALAI: The woman president of the Aranipalayam cooperative milk society was removed following the post being rescinded after the discovery of various discrepancies in administering the society, according to sources.
Kumudavalli of the AIDMK was the president of the society which supplied around 8000 litres milk daily to Aavin’s Ambattur dairy. However, a consignment of milk was found to contain water and was returned in the year 2019.
Following repeated complaints that milk sent to Aavin contained nearly 1000 litres of water and that she was using this as an excuse to swindle funds lead to an investigation by the Tiruvannamalai DR (Dairy) and resulting in the suspension of two staff of the cooperative earlier.
Though the cooperative was fined for watering milk and Kunudavalli’s cheque powers were rescinded, it was restored after some time. As the misdemeanors continued, petitions were sent to the CM’s special cell.
As most of the complaints were found to be true, her post was rescinded and orders to this effect were served on Kumudavalli by JR (dairy) Chandrasekar on Friday.
