Make punishments stringent for sexual crime against women: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Quoting the recent incident of the murder of 7-year-old girl who resisted sexual abuse in Theni, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the State government to make sure that stringent punishment is given to those involved in sexual harassment of women.

Taking to Twitter, Anbumani said "Perpetrators are confident that they will be acquitted in sexual harassment cases and it is one of the important reasons for committing sexual abuse against women. If punishments are made stringent they will have the fear of committing the crime. The State and the Central governments should ensure that the persons involved in sexual abuse of women get sentenced within first 100 days of committing the crime and in that way women and girl children can be protected."

The girl from Erasakkanayakkanur village in Theni district, who was set ablaze when she resisted sexual abuse on July 2, died on Saturday. Anbumani said that the perpetrator was under the influence of ganja and consumption of narcotics substances is one of the important reasons for occurence of crime against women.

Anbumani concludes rally:

Meanwhile, Anbumani completed his three-day rally urging the State government to implement Cauvery excess water scheme in Dharmapuri district. "Already, protests were held in democratic manner demanding the scheme and 10 lakh signatures were obtained in support of the project. Even after these measures if the State government does not announce the scheme intense protests will be carried out,” said Anbumani, while addressing the media.