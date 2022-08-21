Ex-min Jayakumar raises doubts on Aruna committee report 'leak'

CHENNAI: Following calls from the Left parties seeking action based on the Aruna Jagadeesan committee's report on the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, AIADMK leader and former Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar questioned if the State government is conniving with a news company to leak the report.

Jayakumar had issued a statement regarding the issue. He said that the panel was constituted to probe into the Thoothukudi firing on protestors who demanded shutdown of Sterlite copper plant in 2018 during the AIADMK government. "When the 3,000-paged dossier was kept sealed last May with its recommendations kept confidential, how come an English daily manage to print features of the report,” he questioned.

He said he has strong doubts that the ruling DMK government would have conspired with this news company to leak the report.