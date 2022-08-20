Vinayagar Chathurthi: TNPCB issues guidelines for immersion of idols

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Saturday issued guidelines for immersion of idols in waterbodies for Vinayagar Chathurthi celebration on August 31.

According to a press release, “Idols made up of only natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud as wells as free from plaster of Paris plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) shall alone permitted for safe immersion in water bodies. People should use only single use plastic and thermocol materials are not permitted strictly”

In addition, eco-friendly materials such as straw structure, dried flower components should be used in making idols or the decoration of idols, pandals. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals to prevent pollution in water bodies.

Further, the release stated that the public is requested to immerse the idols only in the places notified for each district by the district administration and by the guidelines specified by the TNPCB. They also requested to celebrate the festival without polluting the environment.