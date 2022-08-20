Tricolour flying in pvt spaces for want of guidance on next action
VELLORE: Lack of clear guidelines on how to lower the Tricolor, which was allowed to be hoisted in public and private spaces for three days between August 13 and 15, has resulted in flags not being lowered in many areas in Vellore district like in other places.
Sources claim that most of the owners do not know what to do with the flag once it is lowered.
The amended national flag code 2020 allowed the public to hoist the Tricolor throughout the day and night – contrary to the usual stipulation of the national flag being allowed to fly only between sunrise and sunset.
However, issues surfaced when flags continued to stay atop temples, in houses and private shops due to lack of clear guidelines on when it should be lowered and what should be done with the flags after August 15, said a trader on Arcot Road who preferred anonymity.
“While rules say that the national flag should not be dishonoured in any way we do not know what to do with the flag after August 15 as no official has enlightened us in this regard,” the trader added.
Vellore’s leading philatelist C Tamilvanan when asked said, “the guidelines only state that the flag can be flown for three days till August 15, but is silent about what to do with the Tricolor after this date. However, revenue officials will know what to do about this.”
Vellore head post office senior postmaster Murali said, he was ignorant as “we were only asked to sell the flags to ensure availability on the three days.”
Vellore superintendent of post offices N Rajagopal said 11,800 flags were sold in Vellore division.
Tamilvanan, who checked with officials, revealed that the flags should be lowered, folded and kept for use later.
However, officials had no comment when asked whether it could be used during the next Republic or Independence Day.
