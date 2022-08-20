PMK rallies for Cauvery surplus water scheme
COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday took out a three-day rally from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri while demanding the state government to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme.
Speaking to reporters, during his visit to the drinking water pumping station in Hogenakkal, Anbumani said the scheme can be implemented with just three TMC of surplus water from Cauvery during floods.
“In the last 35 days, around 161 tmc of water has drained waste into the sea. The Cauvery River has recorded a maximum flow of 2.5 lakh cusecs. As only three tmc of surplus water is to be utilised, there may not be any issues for farmers in Delta districts and water will continue to reach the tail end areas,” he said.
Claiming that the Cauvery surplus scheme could be implemented at a cost estimate of Rs 700 to 800 crore, Anbumani said Dharmapuri is a backward district. “Therefore, around four lakh people have moved out of the district in search of jobs. The only solution to this is to fill up water bodies by using surplus water from Cauvery,” he said.
Further, Anbumani said PMK received signatures from 10.30 lakh people, while insisting the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to implement the scheme. “Though he made a promise during polls, Palaniswami failed to take up the project citing lack of funds. Similarly, the PMK made a representation to Chief Minister MK Stalin, but no steps have been taken so far,” he said.
