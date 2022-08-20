BJP starts booth works well ahead for 2024 LS polls
CHENNAI: The BJP, which is trying hard to open its Lok Sabha account in the Dravidian heartland has silently begun the preliminary works for the 2024 Parliament polls and its state president K Annamalai is now on an informal tour strengthening the polling booths for the saffron party.
The BJP is also watching the political developments in AIADMK and the alliance is likely to continue for the 2024 polls, informed BJP sources told DT Next.
With the NDA alliance breaking in Bihar and Maharashtra, the pressure is high on the TN BJP unit, where the state has 39 Lok Sabha seats at stake.
This time the TN BJP unit is confident of making inroads and now with four legislators in the Assembly, the party will be opening its MP account also, said a senior BJP functionary who had served in the AIADMK.
Entire south India has been an Achille’s heal for the national party and TN will be a focus state, the BJP insider said.
When contacted, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said that his party has already begun the booth level works focussing on the LS polls.
“Our party state president Annamalai is visiting every district and regular interaction with booth level workers is underway. The state president also receives feedback from the cadre and grass root workers. We are confident of making a breakthrough due to the good work taken up by our state president. Further, youngsters are given more priority in the party. Besides the booth level meetings, regular public meetings and party workers’ meetings are also organised to assess the party strength at ward levels, he said. Our booth-level workers are also briefed to campaign on the public welfare schemes implemented by the Centre.
The state BJP had also planned a series of regular public meetings and campaigns against the DMK, which has increased the property tax, EB charges and other utility costs affecting the public, Karu Nagarajan added.
