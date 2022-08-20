BJP starts booth works well ahead for 2024 LS polls

With the NDA alliance breaking in Bihar and Maharashtra, the pressure is high on the TN BJP unit, where the state has 39 Lok Sabha seats at stake.

This time the TN BJP unit is confident of making inroads and now with four legislators in the Assembly, the party will be opening its MP account also, said a senior BJP functionary who had served in the AIADMK.

Entire south India has been an Achille’s heal for the national party and TN will be a focus state, the BJP insider said.