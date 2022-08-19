PTR defends TN govt’s welfare measures to ensure equality
MADURAI: The government and people’s representatives are committed to ensure equal opportunities for the backward sections in the society in an effort to improve their living conditions, said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan defending distribution of welfare measures.
With the mission of working for social justice, the state government has implemented several welfare schemes to benefit all sections of the society.
As for politicians, who are in public life, actions of humanity are characteristics deemed more important than principles and philosophy of any political party and also of culture and language of a society, the Minister said in Madurai at a programme on Thursday.
The government authorities have been implementing a series of schemes, considering the welfare of people.
“We are happy that all welfare scheme benefits are taken to every beneficiary,” he said.
The Minister also added that the state government has formed special teams, which act accordingly with expert opinions, for the implementation of schemes to enhance socio economic conditions of the people.
The DMK government is implementing people-friendly schemes in a constructive manner in accordance with principles of humanity.
But, at the same time, the Finance Minister made it clear that no scheme would be allowed to be implemented under any dictatorial manner.
Earlier, the Finance Minister gave away free bicycles to 1,010 students and welfare assistance of Rs 93,14,596 to 586 beneficiaries.
Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, DRO R Sakthivel, Mayor of Corporation Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Corporation Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android