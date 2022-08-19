No state can progress with freebies distribution, says Seeman
TIRUCHY: With distribution of freebies, no state will develop but it would create more burden, said NTK chief Seeman here on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters after appearing in a court here in connection with a case related to a clash between MDMK and NTK cadres, Seeman said, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who has more knowledge of finance, should talk with conscience whether any country or state distributing freebies had developed.
“Tamil Nadu has Rs 6.30 lakh crore debt and if the government attempts to distribute freebies further, only the debt burden would increase and not the living standard of the people. So, the state government should stop show offs with the distribution of freebies,” Seeman said.
Stating that the farmers are distributed Rs 6,000 per year is an act of mocking them, the NTK chief said, the Union government started to import rice and other agri products and made the farmers in the country sit idle just for the monetary benefits.
He termed the BJP as ‘sound Hindutva’ and the Congress as ‘silent Hindutva’. The ideology of both the BJP and the Congress is same but they expose them in different manner. At the same time, the Dravidian parties try to woo Hindu votes as their support from minorities is certain, he said.
