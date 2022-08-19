New Covid cases drop below 100 in Chennai for 1st time in months

CHENNAI: As many as 639 new cases of Covid were reported in the State on Friday.

The State has reported 35,62,092 cases of Covid so far. Chennai’s new cases stood at 98. Coimbatore had 87 cases and Chengalpattu recorded 50 cases of Covid.

All other districts reported less than 50 new cases.

The testing of samples stood at 24,601, keeping the overall test positivity rate (TPR) at 2.7%.