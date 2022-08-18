PG med student from AP found hanging in private hostel in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A medical student from Andhra Pradesh committed suicide by hanging in his room at a private hostel in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Praveen (25) from Nellore. He was pursuing postgraduate in neurology in Coimbatore Medical College.

Police said Praveen did not go to college for the last one week and did not pick up phone calls from his parents.

Therefore, his father Vigneshwaran came all the way from Andhra Pradesh to Coimbatore to check and was shocked to find his son hanging in the room.

Race Course police sent the body for post-mortem to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police are inquiring if the boy took the extreme step as he informed his parents two days ago that there was some delay in obtaining a no objection certificate from the college to write exams.