Less inflow enables resumption of coracle services at Hogenakkal
COIMBATORE: Coracle services resumed in Hogenakkal on Wednesday after around 37 days of ban as inflow reduced significantly.
The services were stopped on July 12 after inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka surged resulting in heavy flooding.
Over the last few days, the inflow began to drop due to reduction in release of water from Karnataka reservoirs as rains receded in the Cauvery catchment areas.
From around 20,000 cusecs on Tuesday, the inflow to Hogenakkal dropped further to 16,000 cusecs on Wednesday, 8 am. Therefore, Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi issued an order allowing coracle services to resume.
However, tourists were restricted from bathing in falls as the pathway towards main falls and safety barricades were damaged during flooding.
Even though it was the first day, a large number of tourists thronged the falls and enjoyed coracle rides by adhering to safety measures. The resumption of coracle services has given huge respite for the oarsmen, who were struggling without income during the ban period.
Motor boat services resume across Cauvery
Similarly, motor boat service across Cauvery from Poolampatti near Edappadi in Salem and Nerinjipettai in Erode resumed.
The boat services remained suspended for around 16 days due to heavy discharge from Mettur dam resulting in flooding.
Following a sharp drop in discharge from the dam to 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday, the district authorities gave the nod for resumption of boat services across the river.
Mettur dam continues to hold its full reservoir level of 120 feet since July 16.
