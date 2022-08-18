Four oocyte sale racket accused detained under Goondas Act
COIMBATORE: Erode Collector H Krishnanunni on Thursday issued an order to detain four persons arrested for forcing a minor girl to sell her oocyte under the Goondas Act.
Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police V Sasi Mohan, the Collector ordered detention of the victim’s mother, her live-in partner, intermediary woman and A John, who made forged Aadhaar cards.
The two women and John were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, while the woman’s live-in partner was in Gobi prison.
The minor was taken to hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri besides neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to sell her eggs.
