Farmers to boycott elections, until animal menace is put to an end

In Vellore, farmers in Pernambut, Gudiyattam and Anaicut areas face daily confrontations with wild animals, mostly elephants, which stray into TN from their sanctuary in AP and destroy sugarcane, paddy crops and mango farms.

“While the pachyderms do not eat paddy, they trample it causing huge loss to farmers. In the case of mango trees, elephants pull down whole branches at the budding stage,” Thirunavukarasu a Gudiyattam farmer said.

Wild boars also add to the menace. There are cases of farmers being attacked by elephants when locals burst crackers or bang on metal vessels to drive them away, he added.