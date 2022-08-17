Permission not required for temple festivals: HC
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday said permission is not required for conducting temple festivals at villages.
A petition filed by Seeni of Virudhunagar seeking permission for organising a festival of Pattu Arasi Amman Temple at Valayapatti village of Tiruchuli taluk in Virudhunagar district, came up for hearing before Justice GR Swaminathan.
The petitioner stated that the temple festival at the village was being conducted peacefully for several years together.
Therefore, the organisers approached the police seeking permission for the festival to be held on August 19 and 20, but with only a few days left, there has been no response from the police yet.
Citing these, the petitioner sought permission from the police for the conduct of the festival.
The Judge, after hearing, said if there is any apprehension of law and order issues concerning putting up speakers, stage programmes such as singing songs and dancing to music, permission needs to be obtained from the police.
As for this case, the local community at the village tends to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the temple festival and the Judge ruled out the possibility of law and order problem.
The court then granted permission for conducting the temple festival and disposed of the case.
