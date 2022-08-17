Power tariff hike opposed vehemently in public hearing
COIMBATORE: Industrial body representatives vehemently opposed the proposed increased in power tariff at the first ever public hearing in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
The hearing was held over tariff revision petition filed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco), Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (Tantransco) and State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC).
“The Covid impact hit the industrial sector badly over the last two years. Even before resuming normalcy, the increase in raw material price, property tax and GST has dealt a deadly blow to industries. A further 25 per cent hike in peak hour electricity charges, to be levied from 6.30 am to 10.30 am and 6 pm to 9 pm will completely ruin the industrial sector,” said J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Industries (TACT) at the hearing.
The industrialists voiced concern that Coimbatore, a hub for pumps, may lose its competitiveness with Gujarat if the power bills go up.
Prices of pumps have risen after GST was increased from 12 to 18 per cent. Some of the industrialists urged the government to postpone the power tariff hike by another two years.
Objections were also raised by representatives of various MSME sectors involved in making wet grinders, textile sector and powerloom units against the power tariff hike.
R Velusamy, secretary of Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Association in Erode said the powerloom sector, which is already in deep crisis, may be forced to shut down operations, if the power hike comes into effect.
“If power charges go up, then powerlooms will be shut down and keys will be handed over. Eight lakh workers employed in this sector will eventually lose jobs,” he said.
