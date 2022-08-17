Elusive sick wild elephant spotted near Senguttai village
COIMBATORE: After a drastic search deploying drones, the Forest Department has finally located the sick wild elephant on Wednesday evening.
“It was sighted at ‘Kuttai Kadu’ forest area near ‘Senguttai’ village in Tholampalayam West beat at around 4.30 pm. Eleven teams, including four teams from Kerala were involved in tracking the elephant since morning and located it nearly three kilometers from the interstate boundary,” said TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer (DFO), Coimbatore Forest Division.
However, the Forest Department could not commence treatment as the animal began to charge at the staff, when approached.
“Also, the elephant continues to move around in a sloppy forest area. Though our teams were prepared to provide treatment with the assistance of kumkis, it could not be done due to the undulated terrain. So, we continue to track the elephant,” the official added.
The animal does not have any external injuries and remains active as it moved around four kilometers since evening in the forest area.
Officials believe that only a closer examination will reveal the exact nature of its problem.
