Stalin inaugurates 16 sub stations for uninterrupted power supply

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 16 new sub-stations and 52 additional current transformers in 51 substations at a total cost of Rs 258 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply public, industries and farmers.

An official release said that to provide uninterrupted power supply considering the increased power demand and to strengthen electricity distribution infrastructure to provide the quality power supply.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation have taken up the task of constructing new substations and enhancing the capacity of the existing substations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

It said that out of the 16 substations, 11 numbers of 110 kV capacity substations are set up at a cost of Rs 147.97 crore and five 33kV substations are established at a cost of Rs 13.41 crore. To enhance the capacity of the 51 existing substations, the release said that 52 current transformers with a total 602 MVA capacity have been installed at Rs 97.56 crore.

After inaugurating the new substations, Stalin visited the Minnagam, the 24X7 consumer support centre at TANGEDCO headquarters and spoke to Swaminathan, the consumer who made the one-millionth call and inquired about the redressal of his grievance. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to address all the grievances of the consumers who make calls to the Minnagam. The 24X7 consumer support centre was inaugurated by the chief minister on June 20 last year and it had received 10.50 lakh calls so far.