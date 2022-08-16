Prolonged flooding hits Hogenakkal coracle services hard

It’s not just oarsmen, who were hit by the tourists and coracle rides ban, but more than 3,500 people from a dozen settlements in Hogenakkal, who eke out a living by doing other ancillary jobs in the tourist destination were also left in the lurch.

Most of them make a living by selling wares, perform massage services and sell fish fries. Women offer cooking services to tourists visiting the falls. Even if coracle operations remain suspended due to safety reasons, people demand that tourist be allowed till ‘madam’ check post.

“From there, the tourists can watch the splendid flow of water in Cauvery River. There is no risk involved in it and the move may attract more tourists to the spot. Therefore, it would help those who have set up shops to sell snacks, food and fish fry vendors to do some business,” M Kempuraj, president of Anna Coracle Operators Welfare Association in Hogenakkal.

These families were all early settlers from Salem before carving out of Dharmapuri district, when the works on Mettur reservoir commenced in 1924. For all these years, they settled down in Oottamalai, Ranipettai, Chatiram, Scout Camp, Indira Nagar Colony, Erikaadu, Naadar Street and Iyappan Kovil Street.

There are around 350 men masseurs, 300 women cooks and 200 shops in the Hogenakkal area.

“I used to cook home-made fish curry meals for tourists visiting the Hogenakkal falls. I charge depending on the menu and number of people and earn up to Rs 1,000 per day during rush weekends. On weekdays, I may get orders only on some days. But, the long ban on tourists has left us high and dry without any income,” said S Manjuthai from Indira Nagar.

Currently, with fishing being the only source of revenue to stay afloat, the villagers also lamented that they weren’t getting a good catch in the flooded waters of River Cauvery.

