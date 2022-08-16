Kalam National Memorial, Rameshwaram
On I-Day, Kalam National Memorial crosses 1 cr visitors mark

On average, about 8,000 people visit the memorial on weekdays and it goes up to 15,000 during the weekends, sources said.
MADURAI: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial has achieved a milestone after having crossed one crore visitors’ mark on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

Adding to its stature, APJMJS Aasil Liyana, the elder great grand niece of Dr Kalam and APJMJS Aasil Mifrah, the younger great grand niece were enumerated as the visitor number one crore and (10000001th) at the memorial.

On average, about 8,000 people visit the memorial on weekdays and it goes up to 15,000 during the weekends, sources said.

The national memorial was built at the final resting place of the former President of India at Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram.

