New data adds 22K more fatalities on TN roads since 2017

As the first step to provide road engineering and enforcement solutions to reduce accident fatalities, the Special Task Force on Road Safety (STF-RS) has identified about 3,500 blackspots in Tamil Nadu.

These areas were identified by five-member teams formed at the police station-level.

According to the sources in the task force, the work on the identification of the blackspots is ongoing and is expected to be completed in a week.

For identification of blackspots, the task force had formed a team at every police station, each comprising a head constable or special sub-inspector, road inspector from the Highways Department, a representative from the 108 ambulance service, a revenue official (either VAO or ward official) and the Civil Engineering department from the local engineering college.

“We developed a mobile application to upload the photo and design. The team have to identify the engineering and enforcement solution to each blackspot. The enforcement solution would be implemented by the police while the road engineering part will be addressed by the concerned road-owning department,” the official added.

To bring down accidents, the STF-RS has also taken up a massive task of making 2,800 junctions on highways, which account for 20 per cent of accident fatalities, compliant with the Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards, including necessary road safety features.

“Tamil Nadu has the highest number of junctions in the country. IRC has stipulated certain road safety features at junctions, which, however, are missing,” sources said.

For instance, there have to be slow down measures like transverse marking at certain distances while approaching the junctions with a line of sight.

“All these features are missing,” the official said.

Also, when the traffic merges at a junction, it should not merge at a 90-degree angle. “The road design should ensure that the angle of merger should be less than five degrees,” sources said, adding that they are trying to bring back basic road engineering into focus.

Citing the example of the Ulundurpet to Thalivasal stretch of the two-lane National Highway which has been witnessing head-on collisions frequently, the official said the district Collector has installed plastic bollard on the 10-km stretch to prevent vehicles from overtaking which helped reduce the accident fatalities.

“It is a short-term solution that worked,” he added.