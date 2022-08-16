Freedom garden, Rosarium established in TNAU’s Botanical Garden
COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has established ‘Suthanthira Vanam’ (freedom garden) and ‘Rosarium’ at its Botanical Garden.
To mark 76th Independence Day, 76 tree species were planted in ‘Suthanthira Vanam,’ which was inaugurated by V Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of TNAU on Monday by planting ‘palmyrah palm, the state tree of Tamil Nadu.
A seedling progeny of jamun, planted by Mahatma Gandhi was planted by environmentalist M Yoganathan. Other authorities and students planted 76 different native tree species, including Asoka and banyan trees that attract birds and honey bees.
The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated, ‘Rosarium’ comprising 20 different rose varieties. The newly established ‘Suthanthira Vanam’ and Rosarium will be two new attractive components that are likely to enthrall nature lovers, botanists, scientists, students and public in the coming days.
